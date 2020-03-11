Abstract

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak to be a pandemic which has sent all countries in a frenzy. We cannot be callous about treatment of non-COVID-19-related patients. The Wardha district of Maharashtra is a declared "dry area" which makes the sale, purchase, and consumption of alcohol illegal. On March 24, 2020, Indians were informed of a 21-day long lockdown which was subsequently extended for another 3 weeks during which all modes of public transportation, educational institutions, offices, and other nonessential businesses were closed and people expected to remain at home unless necessary. Since then admissions of alcohol-dependent patients showed a spike from14% in the prelockdown period to 27% of patients of alcohol dependence syndrome. It is most likely due to poor availability of liquor, inability to earn money to buy the alcohol, or restricted movement of individuals.

Language: en