Bajaj J, Rathore S, Parihar V, Agarwal P, Yadav YR, Sharma D. J. Neurosci. Rural Pract. 2020; 11(3): 381-384.
32753801 PMCID
OBJECTIVE Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) assessment is vital for the management of various neurological, neurosurgical, and critical care disorders. Learning GCS scoring needs good training and practice. Due to limitation of teachers, the new entrants of the clinical team find it difficult to learn and use it correctly. Training through videos is being increasingly utilized in the medical field. This study aimed to evaluate the efficiency of video teaching of GCS scoring among general surgery residents.
traumatic brain injury; education; Glasgow Coma Scale; neurology; neurosurgery; unconsciousness