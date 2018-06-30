Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Aims were (1) to assess the characteristics, associated factors and compliance of patients with acute poisoning advised by the Belgian Poison Centre (BPC) to go (conditionally) to the hospital, (2) to assess the compliance and potential health-economic impact.



METHODS: Three types of referrals to the hospital of patients who called the BPC between 1 January and 30 June 2018 were analysed: referrals in case of deterioration in the patient's condition (Hosp-watchful-wait), referrals (Hosp-referral) or urgent referrals (Hosp-urgent-referral). Factors associated with type of recommendation were registered. A survey was conducted on a second dataset of patients who called the BPC between 1 March and 15 May 2019 and referred (conditionally) to the hospital.



RESULTS: 5476 referrals were included: 72.4% accidental poisoning, 25.3% intentional self-harm, 1.2% substance abuse and 1.1% unclear intentionality. There were 2368 (43.2%) Hosp-watchful-wait cases, 2677 (48.9%) Hosp-referrals and 431 (7.9%) Hosp-urgent-referrals. In Hosp-watchful-wait cases, soaps and detergents were represented most (20.5%). In Hosp-referrals and Hosp-urgent-referrals, benzodiazepines (12.7% and 15.1%, respectively) predominated. Factors associated with hospitalisation type were number of symptoms, intentionality, type of agent(s) involved and advising antidotes. The survey showed that 7.8% of Hosp-watchful-wait patients went to the hospital versus 57.3% of Hosp-referrals and 59.6% of Hosp-urgent-referrals. The mean cost for Hosp-watchful-wait patients, Hosp-referrals and Hosp-urgent-referrals was estimated at €127, €767 and €796, respectively.



CONCLUSION: Only a small proportion of patients followed the advice of the BPC to go (conditionally) to the hospital. A systematic follow-up of cases is warranted to examine the appropriateness of referrals and the compliance of patients.

Language: en