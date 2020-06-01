Abstract

PURPOSE: Many youth who engage in nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) go online for information, resources, and support. Although research has noted the potential benefits and risks of online NSSI activity, little is known about the NSSI-related needs that youth express on social media, and, importantly, when these posts occur. This study elucidates the nature of these NSSI-related needs and how they may vary temporally, by time of day or day of week.



METHODS: A total of 3,500 posts made by 2,799 users of an international mental health-focused social network app were analyzed for the presence of NSSI-related needs. Posts were coded using a rubric that was developed using existing knowledge about youth's online NSSI activity. Furthermore, prominently expressed needs were tested for associations with specific times of the day and days of the week.



RESULTS: Users' frequently posted about suicidal ideation and behaviors, and difficult emotions; documented NSSI urges and interpersonal difficulties; and expressed feeling misunderstood and isolated. Furthermore, specific needs occurred more frequently during different times of the day (e.g., users were more likely to express suicidal ideation and behaviors just before midnight).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings have important implications for mental health professionals and policy makers. Youth who post about NSSI could benefit from the provision of tailored, evidence-based resources during times of need. Furthermore, clinicians may need to assess youth's online activity to inform intervention strategies and meet their NSSI-related needs.

Language: en