Abstract

Domestic Violence in Old Age: Prevention and Intervention Abstract. Abuse of the eldery occurs frequently. It is experienced most often as psychological abuse (20 %), less often as financial exploitation (4 %) or physical abuse (3 %). The most important risk factor for the elderly is dependence on regular help, especially because of dementia. Caregivers are at a high risk for abuse if they are psychologically conspicuous, live with the dependent or are financially dependent from them. Additional risks are social isolation, unsolved conflicts and a history of domestic violence. The most important intervention on the caregiver's side is the organization of ambulant care servies, and on the victim's side the treatment of nocturnal agitation ("sundowning") with antidepressant of phytopharmaceutical medication, thus avoiding benzodiazepines and neuroleptics.

Language: de