Abstract

The aim of this study was to investigate whether baseline mood and/or mood while drinking have an impact on alcohol hangover severity. A survey was held among N = 331 young adults (mean age = 23.6 years, range = 18-35 years). Demographics, alcohol consumption, subjective intoxication, and hangover severity were assessed for the past three days. In addition, mood (baseline, while drinking, and during hangover) was also assessed. N = 143 participants reported to be hungover on the day of assessment, N = 122 participants reported to have been hungover the previous day ('yesterday'), and N = 87 participants reported to have been hungover two days before the assessment ('2 days ago'). The analyses revealed that baseline mood and mood while drinking had no relevant effect on the amount of consumed alcohol and did not significantly contribute to hangover severity. However, hangover severity was associated with significantly increased negative affect, particularly with higher levels of subjective stress on the day of the hangover.

