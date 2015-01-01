Abstract

In this article, a new force transducer is designed, developed and built for the measurement of braking forces in the wheel rim of a motor vehicle. The parameters of the transducer design are justified using numerical simulation. In order to install it in the vehicle in a simple and interference-free way, the metal base of the caliper rod is used. It is manufactured and installed in a vehicle in order to obtain the signals of the wheel braking torque, in real time, and at different speeds of circulation, carrying out several tests on the track. Subsequently, data are obtained from calculations of the disc brake system itself. The latter provides instantaneous adherence values between the brake pad and the disc.

Language: en