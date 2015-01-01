Abstract

Climate models predict that the global average temperature of Earth will rise in the future. Studies show that high classroom temperatures can affect the ability of the student to learn and function. It is important to understand the impact that heat will have on the health, wellbeing, and academic performance of learners, as they spend a significant amount of time in classrooms compared to any other environment. A follow-up panel study among 20 public primary schools in the Gauteng province (South Africa) will be carried out, in which Grade 4 learners will be selected to complete an hourly heat-health symptom questionnaire. A Cambridge Neuropsychological Test Automated Battery (CANTAB) test will be used to determine their memory and attention span. A nursing practitioner will measure body weight, height, and temperature. Lascar data loggers will be used to measure indoor classroom temperature. School principals will complete a questionnaire on existing school coping mechanisms and policies in place that help deal with hot weather conditions. This is the first study to quantitatively assess the effects of heat on learners' health, well-being and school performance in South Africa. The outcomes of this study will enable policymakers and public officials to develop appropriate school heat adaptation and mitigation measures and will assist in channeling their resources where it is most needed.

Language: en