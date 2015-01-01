|
Chen J, Ji J, Wang H, Deng M, Yu C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(15): e5523.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32751688
Nanjing city is taken as a case in this urban rainstorm disaster risk research. Using the data of meteorology and social-economy statistics of Nanjing area, the paper selected ten indicators to establish the risk assessment system of urban rainstorm disaster from the aspects of the vulnerability of hazard-affected body, the fragility of disaster-pregnant environment, and the danger of hazard factors. Multi-layer weighted principal component analysis (MLWPCA) is an extension of the principal component analysis (PCA). The MLWPCA is based on factor analysis for the division subsystem. Then the PCA is used to analyze the indicators in each subsystem and weighted to synthesize. ArcGIS is used to describe regional differences in the urban rainstorm disaster risk.
risk assessment; multi-layer weighted; principal component analysis; urban rainstorm disaster