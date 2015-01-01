|
Citation
|
Dou K, Wang LX, Li JB, Wang GD, Li YY, Huang YT. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(15): e5472.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32751334
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The mobile phone (MP) is an indispensable digital device in adolescents' daily lives in the contemporary era, but being addicted to MP can lead to more risk-taking behavior. However, little is known about the mediating and moderating mechanisms underlying this relation. To address the gaps in the literature, the present study examined the idea that MP addiction is associated with reduced self-control, which further associates with increased risk-taking behavior. In addition, this study also investigated the moderation effect of adolescent sex in the association between MP addiction and self-control.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; self-control; sex; mobile phone addiction; risk-taking behavior