Abstract

BACKGROUND: Currently, wounds of wars, terrorism and criminality are increasing and constitute major public health problem worldwide.



Aim: To present the epidemiological, clinical and therapeutic characteristics of the wounds observed during the Boko Haram (BH) insurgency in the South-east of the Republic of Niger.



Methodology: This was a cross-sectional study from December 2014 to December 2016 at Diffa Regional Hospital, Diffa, Niger of individuals whose injuries were as a result of Boko Haram insurgency.



Results: In the period of this study, 573 injuries from Boko Haram insurgency were managed at the Regional Hospital at Diffa. The majority, 513(89.5%), were males while females constituted 60(10.5%) with a male/female ratio of 8.55. The mean age was 30,94(SD24,91) years (range 1 to 97 years). Civilian victims accounted for 379 (66.1%) while Nigerien soldiers accounted for 160(27.9%) and 34 (5.9%) were Boko Haram fighters. Firearms and explosives accounted for injuries in 489 (85.3%) and 7(1.2%) of patients respectively; 42 (7.3%) suffered injuries from a variety of traditional weapons. Injuries to limbs accounted for 361(63%) of cases and polytrauma in 65(11.34%). The main surgical management included wound debridement in 409 (71.4%), external bone fixation in 38 (6.6%), laparotomy in 30 (5.2%), thoracic drainage in 27 (4.7%), and major limb amputations in 13 (2.3%) cases.Postoperative follow-up was uneventful in 460 (80.28%) of cases; there were 29 deaths, giving a mortality rate of 5.1%. Predictors of death after injuries of Boko Haram terrorism in this study included: being civilian patients (OR = 3.38 [1.15-9.85], p=0.018), injuries to head, neck, trunk or spine (OR 3.45[1.58-7.58], p= 0.001) or the presence of polytrauma on admission (OR = 17.30 [7.72-38.80], p<0.0001).



Conclusion: This study has shown that injuries sustained in Boko Haram insurgency in Niger were mainly firearm injuries and injuries from the use of traditional weapons, affecting mostly young civilian males. The part of the body most commonly involved were the extremities, with mainly soft tissue injuries. Wound debridement was the commonest surgical procedure performed and the mortality rate was 5.1%. Predictors of mortality were being civilian patients, injuries of head, neck, trunk or spine and polytrauma. The ICRC has played a major role in strengthening our hospital for the task of caring for the victims, in terms of provision of material resources and in the further training of our personnel.

