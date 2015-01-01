Abstract

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) individuals have long been subject to discrimination. This has led to the fear of victimization and the overall avoidance of health care services and increasing health disparities in this group. Health care providers, including nurses who have limited knowledge, poor attitudes, and behavior, have been shown to significantly dilute the patient-provider relationship. This reduces self-disclosure and increases likelihood of poor outcomes of the LGBT individual. An educational program was developed to focus on health care providers (n = 8) knowledge, attitudes, and behavior in LGBT self-disclosure. A pretest, posttest methodology was used to assess the aforementioned concepts using a 29-item sexual orientation counselor competency scale. All measured concepts showed clinical significance with highest being self disclosure, which revealed both clinical and statistical significance from (SD) 1.0 to 1.63, a 63% increase. The implications of these findings on the current and future practice of health care providers and nurses support cultural competency training for both practicing health care professionals and students in educational curriculums.

Language: en