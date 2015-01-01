Abstract

Abuse and exploitation of any kind against children knows no boundaries of class, culture, ethnicity or income. It occurs in homes, schools or hospitals; institutions designed for their care, protection, and welfare. With the enormous augmentation of the crime of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) globally, the authors in the research paper provide an overall review of the existence as well as the prevalence of CSA specifically in the light of incidents occurring in Goa, its risk factors and ultimately its repercussions on minors. The authors further elaborate on the rising unambiguous concerns with respect to legitimacy's limit to reach in curbing the menace by examining the implementation of Goa Children's Act, 2003 in letter and spirit. The paper aims to address the challenges concerning the inefficiency of stakeholders to execute the law and propose reforms for the same.

Language: tr