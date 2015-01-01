Abstract

India is a country with one of the highest young population, but is home to almost 8% of the old age group. Old age abuse is a common sight nowadays due to dejection from family, diminishing significance and ailments. There is an increasing trend of offences like murder, hurt, robbery, dacoity being committed due to their physical incapability's, seclusion by neighbours, relatives and loved ones. As per the NCRB 2017 data there is an increase of 9.7% offences committed against elderly as compared to 2014 data. Shockingly, the offenders are generally their relatives on whom they are dependent. Although there are various legislations dealing with elderly victimization, still there is a need to take some initiatives. Hence, in this paper author discusses the meaning and nature of elderly abuse, its kinds and reasons. Further the legislative framework with respect to elderly victimization and the role played by judiciary to provide relief is discussed. In the final section the author has tried to provide certain suggestions like certain community based initiatives. The researcher has used doctrinal method of study. Secondary data has been taken National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and from the reports of Help Age India (Elder Abuse in India, 2018) and a review of case proceedings and research papers published on Elderly Victimization. The author is of the view that although there are many legislative provisions pertaining to elderly victimization, still there is a need to undertake certain community based initiatives like community policing, awareness about elderly rights and sensitization programmes regarding such issues.

