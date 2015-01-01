Abstract

TNI and Children are the two parties that are protected by special laws and regulations. Members of the TNI are committed and submit to military legislation. Apparatus who committed crimes have to follow the military's criminal law and military court. Meanwhile, children as the victims of criminal acts have the rights that are legally protected in the legislation on child protection. The problems on this research are (1) How is Implementation of Act No. 35 of 2014 about Child Protection against child sex abuse committed by TNI in Judicial Process at Military Court II-10 Semarang? (2) How does the judge's consideration about the Criminal adjudication to the suspect of the child sex abuse committed by TNI (Case Study of Military Court II-10 Semarang's Verdict No. 62-K/PM.II-10/AD/IX/2016)? This study uses a qualitative method located in Indonesia with a Verdict as the object of research. The data collection techniques using document and literature study. The result of research, 1) Implementation of Act No. 35 of 2014 About Child Protection in Judicial Process at Military Court II-10 Semarang, such as (1) Arresting the defendant (2) Giving the child as a victim an opportunity to speak up some testimony (3) The result of Visum et Repertum as a Health service (4) Giving detention and forfeit to defendant along with dismissal from military service 2) Judge's consideration of the Criminal adjudication of perpetrators of the Child Sex Crimes committed by TNI (1) Juridical considerations, i.e : Indictment, testimony of witnesses and defendants, expert's testimony, evidence and other articles in the Child Protection Law (2) Non-Juridical Considerations are mitigating and aggravating factors. The conclusion of this research is that the Implementation of Act no. 35 of 2014 has not been fully implemented in the judicial process in Military Court II-10 Semarang, the child's identity in the previous verdict is not disguised. Suggestion from this study is the punishment of the defendant should refer to Act no. 35 of 2014 on Child Protection and after the judicial process the parties including law enforcement should provide protection for the future of the child as a victim.

Language: en