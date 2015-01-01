|
Citation
|
Susanto J, Utari IS. J. Law Leg. Reform 2020; 1(2): 353-363.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Faculty of Law Universitas Negeri Semarang)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
As the technology progress and human civilization, crime which is happened not only involve a crime towards life and property, but also a crime towards morality that is increasing. As a social problem criminal act of sexual violence in nowadays has been done by adult or elderly, even from a father to his children, and most of the victim are women and children. Sexual violence is a violence which is happened because of sexuality issues. The subject of this journal is to know how the protection law for the young victim of sexual violence which is done by their parents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Sexual Violence; Victimology