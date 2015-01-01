Abstract

As metro systems are becoming more and more widely used, all kinds of emergencies happen from time to time. A series of cases indicate that inefficient emergency response is a dominating cause of tremendous casualties and losses. The fast and valid allocation of emergency resources after the occurrence of metro emergencies has become a key point in improving the sustainability of metro operations. However, few studies have attempted to determine the allocation of emergency resources in metro emergencies. In this study, considering the unpredictability of different emergency scenarios in the metro system, the scenario-response mode was applied in the resource allocation decision. In this mode, a metro emergency scenario framework was first constructed through the identification of metro emergency elements. Next, a multi-objective model was established for the allocation of emergency resources in the metro emergency rescue process using a scenario-based analysis. The model aims to minimize both the penalty costs due to delays and the sum of allocation costs. The particle swarm optimization algorithm was adopted to solve the model. Eventually, a fire accident scenario at Nanjing Metro was applied to verify the feasibility and validity of the presented model and algorithm. The research results not only enrich and improve metro emergency management theoretically, but also enhance metro emergency rescue ability in practice.

Language: en