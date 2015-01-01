Abstract

BACKGROUND: An area deprivation index (ADI) is a geographical measure that accounts for socioeconomic factors (e.g., crime, health, and education). The state of Ohio developed an ADI associated with infant mortality: Ohio Opportunity Index (OOI). However, a powerful tool to present this information effectively to stakeholders was needed.



OBJECTIVES: We present a real use-case by documenting the design, development, deployment, and training processes associated with a dashboard solution visualizing ADI data.



METHODS: The Opportunity Index Dashboard (OID) allows for interactive exploration of the OOI and its seven domains-transportation, education, employment, housing, health, access to services, and crime. We used a user-centered design approach involving feedback sessions with stakeholders, who included representatives from project sponsors and subject matter experts. We assessed the usability of the OID based on the effectiveness, efficiency, and satisfaction dimensions. The process of designing, developing, deploying, and training users in regard to the OID is described.



RESULTS: We report feedback provided by stakeholders for the OID categorized by function, content, and aesthetics. The OID has multiple, interactive components: choropleth map displaying OOI scores for a specific census tract, graphs presenting OOI or domain scores between tracts to compare relative positions for tracts, and a sortable table to visualize scores for specific county and census tracts. Changes based on parameter and filter selections are described using a general use-case. In the usability evaluation, the median task completion success rate was 83% and the median system usability score was 68.



CONCLUSION: The OID could assist health care leaders in making decisions that enhance care delivery and policy decision making regarding infant mortality. The dashboard helps communicate deprivation data across domains in a clear and concise manner. Our experience building this dashboard presents a template for developing dashboards that can address other health priorities.

Language: en