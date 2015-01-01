|
BACKGROUND: Unintended and unwanted pregnancies likely increase during displacement, making the need for sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services, especially safe abortion, even greater. Attention is growing around barriers to safe abortion care for displaced women as donor, non-governmental and civil society actors become more convinced of this need and reports of systematic sexual violence against women are more widely documented around the world. Yet a reluctance to truly change practice remains tied to some commonly reported reasons: 1) There is no need; 2) Abortion is illegal in the setting; 3) Donors do not fund abortion services, and; 4) Abortion is too complicated during acute emergencies. While there is global progress towards acknowledging the deficit of attention and evidence on abortion services in humanitarian settings, improvements in actual services have yet to follow.
Bangladesh; Sexual violence; Refugees; Unintended pregnancy; Abortion; Menstrual regulation; Rohingya