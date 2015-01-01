CONTACT US: Contact info
Kass JS, Rose RV. Continuum Lifelong Learn. Neurol. 2020; 26(4): 1070-1074.
(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Neurology)
32756236
Rapid eye movement (REM) sleep behavior disorder (RBD) may result in a patient injuring a bed partner while acting out a dream. This article examines the complexities associated with RBD as a criminal defense strategy as well as the legal implications for physicians and their duty to patients and their families to mitigate risks associated with possible injuries related to RBD.
Language: en