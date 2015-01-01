Abstract

The ''Community Recovery after a Natural Disaster: A Survey of Communities Affected by Mt. Merapi Eruptions'' data that are described herein were gathered 16 months after the 2010 Mt. Merapi volcanic eruptions in Central Java, Indonesia. Data collection was organized as a pilot effort to document victim experiences of the disaster; including disaster preparation, mitigation, and recovery. Three-stage clustered random sampling was conducted to create a sample that was representative of varying levels of destruction experienced by victims of the eruptions as well as one that included respondents who were still living in a disaster shelter, who had returned to their previous community, and who had moved on to a new community. By drawing respondents from 10 different villages or shelter communities, a total respondent sample of 400 was collected.

Language: en