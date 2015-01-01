Abstract

BACKGROUND: The systematic analysis of disease-specific costs is becoming increasingly more relevant in an economically oriented healthcare system. Chronic diseases are of particular interest due to the long duration as well as frequent hospitalization and physician visits. Epilepsy is a frequent neurological disorder affecting all age groups with the clinical hallmark of paroxysmal epileptic seizures, which are often associated with injuries.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this work was to process the inpatient treatment costs due to seizure-related injuries and fractures. Moreover, relevant cost-causing factors were addressed. Using an alternative calculation of the costs of care, the question of potential reimbursement problems in the current German diagnosis-related groups (G-DRG) system was additionally assessed.



METHODS: For this monocentric retrospective analysis the actual proceeds of 62 inpatients who were treated at the University Hospital Frankfurt between January 2010 and January 2018 for injuries and fractures due to epileptic seizures were used. The analysis of potential cost-causing factors was carried out with respect to relevant sociodemographic and clinical aspects. The alternative calculation of the costs of treatment was carried out using established health economic methods.



RESULTS: The average DRG revenue was 7408€ (±8993€, median 5086€, range 563-44,519€), the average calculated costs were 9423€ (±11,113€, 5626€, range 587-49,830€). A length of stay ≥7 days (p = 0.014) was identified as a significant cost-driving factor. Due to the significant difference (p < 0.001) between revenue and calculated costs, an analysis was made according to factors for potential reimbursement problems, which remained significant for a length of stay of ≥7 days (p = 0.014) and for treatment in the intensive care unit (p = 0.019).



CONCLUSION: The inpatient treatment costs for patients with injuries and fractures due to epileptic seizures are high and therefore relevant from a health economic perspective. In general, reimbursement according to the G‑DRG appears to cover the actual costs, but there may be reimbursement problems for patients with a long period of hospitalization or a stay in an intensive care ward.

