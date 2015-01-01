Abstract

A current global concern is the millions of refugees fleeing their homeland due to political and socio-economic challenges and seeking assistance worldwide. An effective response to the refugee crisis includes support models that meet the various needs of refugee populations. In the complex system of humanitarian action, among a multiplicity of actors, humanitarian aid workers are the most important assets. Using the inclusion-exclusion theoretical lens, we examined the impact of their workplace experiences on aid activities in the context of the refugee crisis in Lebanon. We conducted in-depth interviews with thirty-six humanitarian practitioners, working in five international organizations that are involved in refugee aid programs in the country. Our study develops a new understanding of the link between inclusion-exclusion and the effectiveness of the humanitarian response to crises. It also brings new insights into the apprehension of the national-international divide and its impact on humanitarian assistance. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

