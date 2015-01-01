|
Citation
|
Shah AA, Gong Z, Ali M, Jamshed A, Naqvi SAA, Naz S. Environ. Sci. Pollut. Res. Int. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32757131
|
Abstract
|
School resilience is characterized as risk management techniques to build a safe environment for students. Recognizing the need of building disaster resilience for the education sector, this study is aimed at assessing flood disaster resilience of elementary schools in four extremely vulnerable districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. This paper established the assessment tool by incorporating climate resilience indices and 16 tasks of the Hyogo Framework for action designed for the education sector. It discusses four dimensions: physical conditions of elementary schools, human resources, institutional issues, and external relationships, each with three parameters and five variables. The data were obtained for 60 variables from 20 randomly selected elementary schools. Indicators of resilience were identified, and an index-based approach was used to get the composite values of the four dimensions of resilience. Correlations between the dimensions, components, and indicators were also checked in the current study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Pakistan; Disaster risk reduction; Educational resilience; Elementary schools; Flood disaster; Resilience dimensions