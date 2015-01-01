Abstract

School resilience is characterized as risk management techniques to build a safe environment for students. Recognizing the need of building disaster resilience for the education sector, this study is aimed at assessing flood disaster resilience of elementary schools in four extremely vulnerable districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. This paper established the assessment tool by incorporating climate resilience indices and 16 tasks of the Hyogo Framework for action designed for the education sector. It discusses four dimensions: physical conditions of elementary schools, human resources, institutional issues, and external relationships, each with three parameters and five variables. The data were obtained for 60 variables from 20 randomly selected elementary schools. Indicators of resilience were identified, and an index-based approach was used to get the composite values of the four dimensions of resilience. Correlations between the dimensions, components, and indicators were also checked in the current study.



RESULTS show that schools in Nowshera, followed by Charsadda, Peshawar, and Dera Ismail Khan, are the most resilient to flood disasters. For all 12 parameters under 4 dimensions, the relative resilience of study districts is the same. The findings further indicated that there is a strong correlation between the pairs of human resources and institutional issues as well as institutional issues and external relationships that can also enhance human resources and external relationships. Furthermore, institutional issues are also correlated with external relationships and human resources, which indicate that there is a triangular relationship among human resources, institutional issues, and external relationships. The findings would encourage policymakers and practitioners to develop an effective plan to improve the resilience of schools using the overall resilience situation. In short, education sector disaster resilience can be achieved by integrated planning and implementation approach. In this respect, disaster managers, public and private education sectors, school staff, students, and parents need to establish synergies to devise a comprehensive plan of action to enhance disaster education.

