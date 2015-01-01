|
Citation
|
García-Rivera BR, Olguín-Tiznado JE, Aranibar MF, Ramírez-Barón MC, Camargo-Wilson C, López-Barreras JA, García-Alcaraz JL. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(15): e5586.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32756344
|
Abstract
|
No previous studies in Mexico have been found that jointly analyze physical and leisure activities as variables related to mental health in police officers. This paper presents research on burnout in Mexican Police officers. The question it answers is: is there any association of burnout with physical and leisure activities and personal profile? A total of 276 police officers (87% men and 13% women) participated. To obtain information, the Spanish Burnout Inventory and the Operational Police Stress questionnaires were used. A cross sectional study design was utilized with tests of validity and reliability, goodness of fit, analysis of variance (ANOVA), and analysis of k-means clusters.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
fatigue; police; burnout syndrome; psychosocial risk factors; work-related exhaustion