Abstract

No previous studies in Mexico have been found that jointly analyze physical and leisure activities as variables related to mental health in police officers. This paper presents research on burnout in Mexican Police officers. The question it answers is: is there any association of burnout with physical and leisure activities and personal profile? A total of 276 police officers (87% men and 13% women) participated. To obtain information, the Spanish Burnout Inventory and the Operational Police Stress questionnaires were used. A cross sectional study design was utilized with tests of validity and reliability, goodness of fit, analysis of variance (ANOVA), and analysis of k-means clusters.



RESULTS showed that a high number of policemen had high prevalence of burnout and a high level of mental exhaustion, and that exercise was positively and significantly related to lower burnout risk. Men showed higher risk than women.



RESULTS should be considered to improve interventions and occupational health practices in the police force. This paper improves understanding of burnout among policemen and the importance of exercise and leisure activities to alleviate burnout.

