Mahsoon A, Sharif L, Banakhar M, Alasmee N, Almowallad E, Jabali R, Bahamil A, Assur S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(15): e5615.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32759778
Mental illness is not uncommon among young adults, but negative attitudes towards mental disorders and lack of parental support might be associated with hesitancy in seeking professional help. This study aimed to examine the relationships of parental support, beliefs about mental illness, and mental help-seeking among young adults in Saudi Arabia. This quantitative cross-sectional study included a convenience sample of 236 young adults (ages 18-25) with the majority of the total (86.4%) being female. Data were collected via three self-administered questionnaires: The Perceived Parental Support Scale, Beliefs toward Mental Illness scale, and Mental Help Seeking Attitude Scale.
Language: en
young adults; beliefs; mental illness; cross-sectional; mental help-seeking; parental support