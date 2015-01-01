Abstract

Regular Nordic walking (NW) improves physical fitness, including the ability to maintain balance, in older adults. However, little is known about whether complementing the exercise programme with cognitive training (CT) contributes to increased effects. The aim of the study was to determine and compare the effect of regular NW and NW combined with CT on the ability to maintain static balance in older adults. The study examined 61 women aged 64 to 93 years living in adult day care centres. Twenty people participated in a three-month programme combining NW and CT (group NW + CT), 20 people participated only in NW classes (group NW), and 21 people were a control group (group C). The Romberg balance test, Fullerton Functional Fitness Test, and Attention and Perceptivity Test were used. After the programme, an increase in the time of maintaining the balance (with eyes open on the left and right legs) was observed in groups NW + CT and NW, with no such changes found in group C. This increase was greater in group NW + CT. Increased agility and strength of the hand were predictors of improving the ability to maintain balance. Regular NW improved the ability to maintain balance with eyes open in female residents of adult day care centres.

