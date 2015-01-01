|
Burstein B, Greenfield B. JAMA Netw. Open 2020; 3(8): e2013095.
(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)
32756925
In JAMA Network Open, Angelakis et al1 have conducted an important exploration of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and their association with suicide in the pediatric age group. The authors have undertaken a meta-analysis to quantify the association between ACEs and suicide ideation, attempts, and plans, offering odds ratios (ORs) to elucidate the relative contribution of several core ACEs to eventual suicidal phenomena. Core ACEs assessed include sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, emotional and physical neglect, and “combined abuse” (when the type of abuse and neglect were undefined). Their meta-analysis includes 79 studies with 337 185 participants and, compared with prior studies, offers the advantage of greater inclusiveness, and studied both community and clinical samples with documented psychopathology. The work of Angelakis et al1 should be recognized as a landmark study; they have conducted a comprehensive, methodologically rigorous analysis providing some of the most robust evidence linking core forms of ACEs with suicidal behaviors in children. This study is the largest to date confirming long-held child-psychiatric observations, lending credence to a nonbiological basis of that distress.2 A critical challenge remains: translating these findings into effective suicide risk-reduction interventions for children who experience maltreatment.
