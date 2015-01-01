SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Heinrich M, Lany M, Anastasopoulou L, Biehl C, Szalay G, Brenck F, Heiss C. J. Clin. Med. 2020; 9(8): e2516.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/jcm9082516

32759854

Introduction: Although management of severely injured patients in the Trauma Resuscitation Unit (TRU) follows evidence-based guidelines, algorithms for treatment of the slightly injured are limited.

METHODS: All trauma patients in a period of eight months in a Level I trauma center were followed. Retrospective analysis was performed only in patients ≥18 years with primary TRU admission, Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) ≤ 1, Maximum Abbreviated Injury Scale (MAIS) ≤ 1 and Injury Severity Score (ISS) ≤3 after treatment completion and ≥24 h monitoring in the units. Cochran's Q-test was used for the statistical evaluation of AIS and ISS changes in units.

RESULTS: One hundred and twelve patients were enrolled in the study. Twenty-one patients (18.75%) reported new complaints after treatment completion in the TRU. AIS rose from the Intermediate Care Unit (IMC) to Normal Care Unit (NCU) 6.2% and ISS 6.9%. MAIS did not increase >2, and no intervention was necessary for any patient. No correlation was found between computed tomography (CT) diagnostics in TRU and AIS change.

CONCLUSIONS: The data suggest that AIS, MAIS and ISS did not increase significantly in patients without a severe injury during inpatient treatment, regardless of the type of CT diagnostics performed in the TRU, suggesting that monitoring of these patients may be unnecessary.


injury severity; abbreviated injury scale; emergency medicine; injury severity score; trauma resuscitation unit

