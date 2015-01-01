Abstract

BACKGROUND: An ecological correlation has been observed between licensed premises and alcohol-related violence (ARV). In the UK to date, no evidence directly connects alcohol-related harm to a single premises type. Recent policies have called for a diversified alcohol offer, yet quantitative evidence in support remains sparse. This study aims to inform policy by determining whether diversification of the alcohol economy is desirable and to inform the licensing process and submission of public health evidence.



METHODS: Using 11 years of local licensing data from the London Borough of Southwark, alcohol availability over time was approximated by the number of extant alcohol licences, categorised by outlet type: drinking establishments, eateries, takeaways, off-sales and 'other'. Harm was quantified drawing on law enforcement intelligence that recorded ARV. A linked data set was analysed using negative binomial regression, contrasting cumulative impact zones (CIZ)-a common alcohol control policy-with non-CIZ geographies.



RESULTS: Each licensed drinking establishment was associated with a 1.6% (95% CI 0.7% to 2.6%; p=0.001) increase in ARV, respectively. 'Other' outlets had a protective effect and were associated with a 1.8% (95% CI 1.0% to 2.5%; p<0.001) decrease in ARV.



CONCLUSION: This study provides direct evidence for an association between alcohol-related harm and licensed premises. The varying associations between outlet type and ARV provide local public health stakeholders with an evidence base upon which to advocate for licensing policies that diversify alcohol availability.

