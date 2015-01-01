|
Citation
|
Horvath MAH, Massey K, Essafi S, Majeed-Ariss R. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2020; 74: e102029.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32759023
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: This study investigates staff's perspectives on the characteristics required to work in a sexual assault referral centre and the support and training they believe sexual assault referral centres should provide to minimise the negative impacts of the work and provide a supportive working environment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Workplace; Coping; Resilience; Medical professionals; Sexual assault referral centre; Vicarious trauma