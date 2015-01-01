SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Horvath MAH, Massey K, Essafi S, Majeed-Ariss R. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2020; 74: e102029.

INTRODUCTION: This study investigates staff's perspectives on the characteristics required to work in a sexual assault referral centre and the support and training they believe sexual assault referral centres should provide to minimise the negative impacts of the work and provide a supportive working environment.

METHODS: Semi- structured interviews were conducted with 12 staff, and a focus group was held with a further four staff of a sexual assault referral centre. The data were examined using thematic analysis.

RESULTS: Findings indicated that to work in a in sexual assault referral centre staff need to be understanding, empathetic, non-judgemental, supportive, flexible and resilient as well as having coping skills. The support structures and processes staff reported as being essential to creating a supportive working environment and reducing vicarious trauma were: supervision; training; peer support and shadowing.

CONCLUSIONS: Working in a SARC is stressful and emotionally difficult work. This study provides valuable insights about the individual and environmental factors SARC staff believe are required to have a happy and healthy workforce delivering a gold standard of care to victim-survivors of sexual violence.


Workplace; Coping; Resilience; Medical professionals; Sexual assault referral centre; Vicarious trauma

