Abstract

For-cause physical activity events reach many people. Little research has applied Self-Determination Theory to participants' experiences in for-cause physical activity events. This qualitative study explored participants' (n = 18) experiences in 5K for-cause physical activity events and intention to complete future events. Interviews were recorded and transcribed verbatim. Emergent coding assessed responses for themes. Constructs of competence and relatedness were most prevalent and an altruistic desire to support the cause. Participants highlighted feelings of community supporting their intention to complete future events. Overall, experiences aligned with Self-Determination Theory. Future studies may include altruism to understand leveraging opportunities for promoting physical activity.

