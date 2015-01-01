Abstract

The objective is to test the efficacy of cognitive-narrative therapy in the treatment of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and borderline symptoms on a sample of women who suffered from intimate partner violence (IPV). Trial design is a longitudinal randomized controlled trial with a sample of 19 battered women allocated in two groups, a control group and treatment group, assessed twice at baseline before intervention, and at follow-up. The outcome measures were the Patient Health Questionnaire, International Trauma Questionnaire, PTSD and CPTSD Diagnostic Interview Schedule for International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-11, Conjugal Violence Exposure Scale (CVES), Life Events Checklist and Intervention Program Satisfaction Assessment Instrument. The treatment group received a four-session cognitive-narrative manualized intervention. There were no statistically significant differences between groups at baseline and follow-up, however, positive effect sizes ranging between 0.04 and 0.43 were found in depression, PTSD, and borderline, as well in some CPTSD dimensions when analyzing baseline-follow-up deltas between groups. There was also a negative effect size of -0.28 in the CPTSD total. This intervention is effective in the treatment of depression, PTSD and borderline and is an important tool in the treatment of these disorders.

Language: en