Abstract

Epidemiologic studies reported an association between exposure to ambient air pollutants and increased mortality rate attributed to suicide and suicide attempts. The investigation sought to determine whether there is an association between short-term ambient ozone (O3) level exposure and daily hospital admissions for depression in Taipei from 2009 to 2013 using a time-stratified case-crossover design. In our single-pollutant model (with no adjustment for other pollutants), the % increase in daily hospital admissions for depression was 12% on warm days and 30% on cool days, per interquartile range (IQR) rise in O3 levels, respectively. Ozone levels were significantly correlated with daily number of depression admissions both on warm and cool days. In our two-pollutant models, O3 levels remained significant after adjusting for other air pollutants, including particulate matter (PM10, PM2.5), sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and carbon monoxide (CO) both on warm and cool days. Although O3 levels tended to be higher on warm days, admissions for depression were higher on cool days, suggesting that the relationship between O3 concentrations and depression may be affected by temperature. Further study is needed to better understand these findings.

Language: en