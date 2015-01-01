Abstract

In Taiwan, legal migrant workers and almost all citizens are covered under the National Health Insurance program. Work-related injuries and various traumatic events constitute 2 major reasons for seeking medical care among migrant workers. Therefore, we conducted this retrospective study to delineate the clinical features of migrant workers with trauma and determine differences in trauma management between migrant workers and citizens under the current medical care and insurance system.



We retrospectively reviewed the data of all patients with trauma who were discharged from adult wards between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2016. We identified 5854 citizens and 110 migrant workers during the chart review. Data related to the prehospital period, emergency department, hospital course, and prognosis were collected and compared between migrant workers and citizens.



More than half of the traumatic events among migrant workers occurred at factory, farm, or mine locations (migrant workers vs all citizens: 57.3% vs 11.5%), whereas most traumatic events among citizens occurred at street and home or dormitory locations (street: migrant workers vs all citizens: 17.3% vs 52.5%; home or dormitory: migrant workers vs all citizens: 0.9% vs 14.3%). Compared with citizens, migrant workers had lower scores in injury severity scores and new injury severity scores, but higher scores in revised trauma score and trauma and injury severity scores. The hospital course and prognosis were similar between migrant workers and citizens.



Compared with citizens, migrant workers had a higher incidence of work-related injury and sustained less severe injuries. Under the coverage of the current health care and insurance system in Taiwan, migrant workers with trauma and work-related injuries receive comparable medical care and prognoses to citizens.

