OBJECTIVES: to characterize and analyze the experiences of families involved in domestic violence against children and adolescents, based on the Paradigm of Complexity.



METHODS: qualitative research, in which data of 15 families was collected through documentary research, open interviews and field diary. The data were analyzed through thematic analysis.



RESULTS: two categories "I don't have it" and "I didn't have it" emerged, revealing the historicity that marks the violence experienced in the present. They include social vulnerability, maternal burden, associated with urban violence to which families are exposed. At the same time, stories of violence by the intimate partner, as well as intergenerational violence and drug abuse have impacted the current moment.



Final Considerations: nursing can contribute to attribute new meaning to violent stories woven by families, as well as to the interdisciplinary construction of perspectives and interventions that consider the multiple violence and adversities to which such a population is exposed.

Language: pt