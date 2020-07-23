Abstract

BACKGROUND: Education in the tertiary setting that is specifically focused on prevention and responding to workplace violence during clinical practice may increase nursing students' ability to respond to violence in the workplace. Kirkpatrick's model of evaluation categorizes outcomes into four levels. Educational impact provides valuable feedback to educators that may assist with development and improvement of teaching methods.



METHOD: This review is based on the PRISMA guidelines for conducting a systematic review. Inclusion criteria included articles that (a) were written in the English language, (b) were peer reviewed, (c) described an educational program relating to workplace violence in an undergraduate nursing program, and (d) were published between 2000 and 2019.



RESULTS: Six studies met the criteria for inclusion in this review.



CONCLUSION: Simulation emerged as a learning and teaching strategy that may be effective in teaching about workplace violence. Future studies should aim to evaluate the effects of education on behavior change and transfer to practice. [J Nurs Educ. 2020;59(8):439-447.].

Language: en