Citation
Johnston S, Fox A. J. Nurs. Educ. 2020; 59(8): 439-447.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Healio)
DOI
PMID
32757007
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Education in the tertiary setting that is specifically focused on prevention and responding to workplace violence during clinical practice may increase nursing students' ability to respond to violence in the workplace. Kirkpatrick's model of evaluation categorizes outcomes into four levels. Educational impact provides valuable feedback to educators that may assist with development and improvement of teaching methods.
Language: en