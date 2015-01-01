Abstract

Unprecedented urbanization in China facilitates the rapid development of urban agglomerations (UAs) and may exert prominent effects on regional climate and environment change. By analyzing a set of 27 extreme temperature and precipitation indices, this study examines the changes in extreme climate events in 20 UAs in China and evaluates the urbanization effects using a dynamic classification of urban and rural stations by time-varying land use/cover maps. The regional differences of the urbanization effects on extreme climate events are also investigated by a k-means clustering. It is found that, for both temperature and precipitation extremes, the urban and rural areas exhibit remarkably distinct changes and demonstrate significant urbanization effect, which also varies across different climate backgrounds. Urbanization profoundly contributes to increasing hot extremes and reducing cold extremes in most UAs, while it seems to pose the opposite effects in several UAs of arid and high-latitude regions. On average, the urbanization effect accounts for around 30% of the total change in extreme temperature events over the urban core areas of 20 UAs. On the other hand, the urbanization effects on extreme precipitation indices display stronger regional discrepancies than temperature extremes. Urbanization tends to have weakening effects on extreme precipitation events in UAs over coastal regions and intensifying influences on those in central/west China. It causes more (less) frequent and more (less) intense precipitation in UAs of inland central/west (coastal) areas. Our findings provide a systematic understanding of the urbanization effects on extreme climate and may have important implications for the mitigation of urban disasters.

