Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hydrogen sulfide poisoning can cause severe myocardial injury, but the damage is subtle and can be easily misdiagnosed. This report presents the dynamic observation of myocardial injury associated with hydrogen sulfide poisoning.



CASE REPORT: Two young men presented with symptoms of "lightning-like" death immediately after entering a tank. They were found and rescued in 20 min at a time when they were already in a coma. Case 1 had no spontaneous breathing and pulse, while case 2 had spontaneous breathing and a pulse. Upon transfer to a local hospital, case 1 received continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation which led to the recovery of his heart rate 3 min after arriving at the hospital. However, the patient remained in a Glasgow coma scale of 3. He was transferred to our hospital where he, unfortunately, died on the seventh day due to multiple organ failure. Case 2 was also transferred to the intensive care unit in our hospital and on the fourth day of hospitalization, the patient presented ST-segment elevation and dynamic changes in markers of myocardial injury. Changes in electrocardiogram and markers of myocardial injury were monitored and examination improved through conventional echocardiography, coronary artery CT, radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging, and two-dimensional speckle tracking imaging strain. The treatment gradually improved the patient's myocardial injury and was discharged from the hospital.



CONCLUSION: Hydrogen sulfide poisoning can cause damage to myocardial function and the damage can be more insidious in nature and with a delayed onset. Recovery from myocardial damage can be very slow.

