Abstract

Snakebite envenoming is a neglected disease of public health concern. Most snakebite accidents occur in developing countries. In Ecuador, 17 viper species are responsible for 99% of official accidents, and ten species are in critical conservation states. This report analyzes the snakebite incident cases and mortality rates in Ecuador between 2014 and 2019. The data obtained from the national surveillance system suggests that the incidence and mortality rates remained constant. The geographic region with the highest incidence rates is the Amazonian region. National policies are urgently needed to prevent snakebite accidents and to protect snakes in danger of extinction.

