Abstract

An increasing number of neuroimaging studies have consistently revealed that disrupted functional interactions within the cognitive emotion regulation network (ERN) contribute to the onset of major depressive disorders (MDD). To disentangle the functional reorganization of ERN after electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) in MDD is curial for understanding its neuropathology. Resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging data was collected from 23 MDD patients before and after ECT, as well as 25 healthy controls. Network modularity analysis was used to identify the submodules and functional connectivity (FC) was used to investigate the functional reorganization of ERN in the MDD patients after ECT. Four submodules of ERN were identified, including emotion response module (ERM), emotion integration module (EIM), emotion generation module (EGM), and emotion execution module (EEM). The increased intra-modular FC of EEM and inter-modular FCs of EEM with EIMERM were found in MDD patients after ECT. Modular transition analysis revealed that left ventrolateral prefrontal cortex, supplementary motor area, posterior cingulate cortex, right angular gyrus, and right precentral gyrus were transferred across different submodules across the three groups. Further analyses showed correlations between changed FC and clinical symptoms in the MDD patients after ECT. Finally, we also identified 11 increased connections between nodes belonging to different submodules of ERN in MDD patients after ECT. These results showed that ECT could induce functional reorganization of intra- and inter-modules within the ERN, and the functional changes were related to therapeutic efficacy or memory impairments of ECT in MDD patients.

