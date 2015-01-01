|
Citation
|
Akinyemi JO, Somefun O, Olamijuwon EO, De Wet N, Odimegwu CO. Women Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32757726
|
Abstract
|
For primary prevention of spousal violence which is highly prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), an important empirical question is "how early in a marital relationship does spousal violence commence? In this study, we employed descriptive statistics, Kaplan-Meier method and accelerated failure time models to estimate prevalence of parental history of spousal violence; estimate the timing of onset of spousal violence for sub-regions of SSA and assess the associated factors. We analyzed a weighted sample of 62,274 women aged 15-49 years from the domestic violence module of Demographic and Health Surveys conducted in 14 SSA countries between 2015 and 2018. Prevalence of spousal violence among ever married women ranged from 20.5% in Nigeria to 45.9%% in Burundi. The median time to first spousal violence after marriage in Western, Middle, Eastern, and Southern Africa was 2 years.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; Failure time models; initiation; onset timing; spousal violence; sub-Saharan Africa