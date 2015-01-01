Abstract

For primary prevention of spousal violence which is highly prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), an important empirical question is "how early in a marital relationship does spousal violence commence? In this study, we employed descriptive statistics, Kaplan-Meier method and accelerated failure time models to estimate prevalence of parental history of spousal violence; estimate the timing of onset of spousal violence for sub-regions of SSA and assess the associated factors. We analyzed a weighted sample of 62,274 women aged 15-49 years from the domestic violence module of Demographic and Health Surveys conducted in 14 SSA countries between 2015 and 2018. Prevalence of spousal violence among ever married women ranged from 20.5% in Nigeria to 45.9%% in Burundi. The median time to first spousal violence after marriage in Western, Middle, Eastern, and Southern Africa was 2 years.



RESULTS from accelerated failure time models showed that age at marriage, educational attainment, and parental history of spousal violence were independently associated with early onset of spousal violence in all SSA subregions (West: TR = 0.21, CI 0.19-0.24; Middle: TR = 0.38, CI 0.34-0.43; East: TR = 0.46, CI 0.44-0.49; South: TR = 0.50, CI 0.46-0.54). Adolescents, youth, and older adults should be targeted for preventive and corrective interventions for spousal violence.

