|
Citation
|
Haslam MB, Jones ES. J. Public Ment. Health 2019; 19(2): 89-97.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to consider the influence of the Emergency Department (ED) target wait time upon the discharge decision in ED, specifically for patients who have self-harmed. Pressures to discharge patients to avoid breaching the 4-h target wait time, potentially increase the risk of adverse responses from clinicians. For the patient who has self-harmed, such interactions may be experienced as invalidating and may result in adverse outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Clinical outcomes; Emergency Department; Mental health liaison; Self-harm; Target; Wait times