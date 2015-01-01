|
Citation
|
Thirlwall C, Whitelaw S. J. Public Ment. Health 2019; 19(2): 169-178.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Drawing on the notion of "mental health policy participation", the purpose of this paper is to describe and reflect on a regional case study of a community engagement approach that explored community perspectives on mental health and the factors that influence it. It established three expectations, that: the development of the Dumfries and Galloway Public Mental Health Strategy is informed by project outputs; services and innovations are based on what people want; active involvement of local people in decision making around mental health services and strategy is achieved.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Community engagement; Public mental health