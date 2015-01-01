Abstract

PURPOSE There has previously been limited research into student mental health. However, recognition of the unique challenges and the scale of mental health problems within universities is increasing. A number of projects aiming to address the knowledge gap and develop appropriate interventions and toolkits have recently begun. The purpose of this paper is to present and evaluate such projects.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A critical appraisal of current and recent research in student mental health is presented in this paper.



FINDINGS These projects are likely to bring huge benefits. However, limitations include the need for increased collaboration, use of validated measures for evaluation, and consideration of the context of implementation. Research limitations/implications Future research should consider ways to overcome these limitations.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Discussion and evaluation of current research is important for dissemination and for encouraging future improvement.

