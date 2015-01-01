Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to explore how the NUS (National Union of Students)' Alcohol Impact programme is attempting to change patterns of student drinking using findings from the 2017 Students and Alcohol national survey conducted by NUS as context.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The 2017 Students and Alcohol national survey results were gathered via the distribution of the survey using the NUS' database of NUS extra cardholders. A total of 2,215 responses was collected. Using this information, the author has approached this paper as a case study of NUS' Alcohol Impact Programme.



FINDINGS Results from the 2017 Students and Alcohol national survey demonstrated that although there was a misalignment between what students perceived their peers were drinking prior to university and what they were actually reporting drinking, there was the persistence of harmful behaviours reported after consumption of alcohol. Feedback from partnerships involved in the Alcohol Impact programme has shown measurable improvements in areas including the inclusion of non-drinkers and anti-social behaviour.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Rolled out nationally, Alcohol Impact could be used to take positive steps in addressing the harmful consequences of student alcohol consumption.

Language: en