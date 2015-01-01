SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lumb T. J. Public Ment. Health 2020; 19(1): 47-50.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)

DOI

10.1108/JPMH-12-2019-0100

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to explore how the NUS (National Union of Students)' Alcohol Impact programme is attempting to change patterns of student drinking using findings from the 2017 Students and Alcohol national survey conducted by NUS as context.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The 2017 Students and Alcohol national survey results were gathered via the distribution of the survey using the NUS' database of NUS extra cardholders. A total of 2,215 responses was collected. Using this information, the author has approached this paper as a case study of NUS' Alcohol Impact Programme.

FINDINGS Results from the 2017 Students and Alcohol national survey demonstrated that although there was a misalignment between what students perceived their peers were drinking prior to university and what they were actually reporting drinking, there was the persistence of harmful behaviours reported after consumption of alcohol. Feedback from partnerships involved in the Alcohol Impact programme has shown measurable improvements in areas including the inclusion of non-drinkers and anti-social behaviour.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE Rolled out nationally, Alcohol Impact could be used to take positive steps in addressing the harmful consequences of student alcohol consumption.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol; National union of students; Students

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print