Abstract

Every day of all individuals subsumed under the everydays of society. The mundane, the repetitive individual's everyday is challenged when it becomes the starting point studying the unorganised every day. Looking at the repetitiveness character of everyday, this article questions the involvement of the forces of domination in women's lives. Taking a feminist standpoint this article deals with the reverse, 'transposing knowing into objective forms in which the situated subject and her actual experiences and location are discarded'. A concept developed by Dorothy Smith, 'relations of ruling' is used in this article to understand how the everyday repetitive struggles of women against violence can be studied, what methodological position, which methods of studying can be considered appropriate.

Language: en