SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Angurana SK, Peruri G, Williams V, Bhattacharya D, Choudhary A. IJCCR 2020; 1(1): e5.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

10.31579/2690-4861/005

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Amitraz is a triazapentadiene pesticide used predominantly for ectoparasitic infections. The poisoning is usually caused by accidental ingestion. It is a centrally acting alpha-2 adrenergic agonist and leads to depression of the respiratory and central nervous systems, as well as, bradycardia, hypotension, nausea, vomiting, hyperglycemia and hypothermia. There are only limited reports on Amitraz poisoning in children. We report 2 children admitted to us with amitraz poisoning with variable severity of illness to highlight the rarity of life threatening poisoning by amitraz and excellent prognosis with early recognition and supportive management.

Amitraz is an under-reported poisoning in the pediatric age group, even though it may be commonly available in different households. Treatment is mainly supportive with excellent recovery rates. Parental education to sensitise them about proper label and appropriate storage in places out of reach of children is important to prevent exposure of any toxic substance.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print